Majority of City of Regina employees vaccinated ahead of having to pay for their own COVID-19 tests

A majority of City of Regina employees are fully vaccinated ahead of a change in policy that will see unvaccinated workers bear the cost of weekly COVID-19 tests.

In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, city administration said that as of Oct. 21 they've asked 97 per cent of their approximately 2,500 employees to disclose their vaccination status.

Roughly 2085 employees, or 86 per cent, have disclosed that they're fully vaccinated.

The city said a breakdown by department wasn't available.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is not included in the totals. The city said RPS is handling its own testing and vaccination procedures.

The RPS currently requires employees to be fully vaccinated or submit a negative test at the beginning of their work week.

Changes coming for city employees

Since October, Regina has been paying for testing its unvaccinated employees, but that's about to change. As of mid-November, city employees will need to cover the cost of their own weekly tests.

The city said it wasn't able to provide an estimate of how much it has spent on tests so far.

It said costs "will depend significantly on the number of tests the city is required to complete" and that it was unable to provide costs until later this month.

Proof of vaccination expanded this week

As of Monday, all City of Regina facilities require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry for anyone 12 and older.

The requirement applies to city hall, all leisure centres, indoor arenas, the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre, community centres and the Regina Floral Conservatory.

LISTEN| Regina rinks to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

7:50 Regina rinks to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test City of Regina is moving towards requiring users of its facilities to be vaccinated or show a negative test result for COVID-19 - including hockey arenas. We check in with the head of the Saskatchewan Hockey Association on how mandatory vaccination policies have been going in cities like Saskatoon and Prince Albert when it comes to hockey players and personnel - and get his perspective on masks on the ice. 7:50

The city has already been following the public health order implemented by the province on Oct. 1.

That had required proof of vaccination or a negative test for visitors to recreation centres, community centres for fitness activities, city hall's cafeteria and arenas for ticketed sporting events for anyone over the age 18.

Essential services, including access to Regina Public Libraries, Regina Cemetery, Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery and Regina Transit, are exempt from the proof of vaccination requirement under the public health order.