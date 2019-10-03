City of Regina warns owners to pay back taxes or risk losing property

The City of Regina is reminding people and businesses that owe property taxes to pay up or risk losing title of their property.

The city will send notices out to the owners of 533 properties throughout the city which are in tax arrears after Oct. 28., the date of the next city council meeting, requiring that taxes and interest be paid within six months.

"In all cases, the market value of these properties exceeds the value of tax arrears, thus prompting the owner or a financial institution with an interest in the property to pay the tax arrears prior to the City of Regina taking title," a report to the city's finance and administration committee reads.

The properties range from open lots to houses, businesses and rental units throughout the city. A list of each property and its address is public available on the city's website.

The city does not plan to request title to every single property if bills aren't squared up but says other avenues are available for administration to recoup the money through a lawsuit or seizure of rent/goods and chattel.

Even if the city does request the title of a property, it notes that the Provincial Mediation Board must consent before the property can be claimed. The city may not claim the title if costs are too high as well.