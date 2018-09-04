City of Regina projecting $6.5M surplus at mid-year

The City of Regina is projecting surpluses in its general operating fund and its utility fund to reach a combined $6.5 million, according to the mid-year financial update.

The operating fund looks like it will have a $2 million surplus, as unfilled staffing vacancies offset decreased revenue in other areas.

The utility fund is projecting a $4.5 million surplus due to higher than expected revenues from the Co-op refinery and the hauled wastewater station, as well as lower costs at the wastewater treatment plant.

Both surpluses are expected to go into their respective reserve funds, if all goes well.

Certain factors such as construction being delayed, tax assessment appeals or construction and water main breaks could still influence the final totals.

The city is expecting to spend about $189 million from the general fund capital and another $66 million from the utility fund capital.