City of Regina looking for feedback on snow and ice removal

The City of Regina is reviewing its winter maintenance policy and are seeking the public's input on what to recommend to council.

Questions on the survey range from how satisfied you are with residential plowing to if you would support a tax increase to enable the city to clear sidewalks.

The survey also outlines existing policies and asks if the city communicates their winter priorities well to the public.

The winter maintenance program has an $8.9 million budget in 2020.

The city is expecting to have compiled the data from the survey and other research to make recommendations to council in late 2020.

The survey closes March 4.