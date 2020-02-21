City of Regina looking for feedback on snow and ice removal
The City of Regina is reviewing its winter maintenance policy and are seeking the public's input on what to recommend to council.
Survey about residential plowing and sidewalk clearance closes March 4
The City of Regina is reviewing its winter maintenance policy and are seeking the public's input on what to recommend to council.
Questions on the survey range from how satisfied you are with residential plowing to if you would support a tax increase to enable the city to clear sidewalks.
The survey also outlines existing policies and asks if the city communicates their winter priorities well to the public.
The winter maintenance program has an $8.9 million budget in 2020.
The city is expecting to have compiled the data from the survey and other research to make recommendations to council in late 2020.
The survey closes March 4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.