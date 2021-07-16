Regina city hall's roof beyond 'useful life' and will be replaced

Regina's aging city hall is set to receive a much-needed facelift in the coming months.

A tender issued by the city last week says the building's roof is beyond its "useful life" and needs to be replaced.

That means the tower roof, the building's fresh air in-take and the cooling tower roofs will need be replaced, according to a 417-page document published on Saskatchewan's tender website.

Ponding water, leaks, cracking

Most of the roof and its systems date back to when city hall was constructed back in 1975. The only exception is minor modifications to the cooling tower roof in 2015.

Years of wear and tear, as well as harsh Saskatchewan winters, have taken a toll on the roof of the 17-storey building, with the documents saying that the concrete decking of the main roof is saturated with water.

The city says its not clear whether water has saturated the air intake section or the cooling tower roof.

However, ponding water — standing water that does not drain — has begun to collect on all roof sections. This has also resulted in annual leaks in the building's roof.

Although the leaks have been repaired, the condition and age of the roof mean the leaks continue to develop.

The need to replace the roof has been known since at least 2016, when a roofing assessment was completed by RMIS Engineering, the documents says.

There is also evidence of cracking in the building's concrete masonry block walls.

Those cracks have been repaired and patched using caulking, the tender notes.

The roof replacement will also involve the removal of abandoned cabling, conduits and antennas. Another firm has been contracted to do that work.

It will also require the installation of a new "sloped" insulation package, which will help with pooling water and drainage.

Crane to be used

Some of the work will require a crane to lift materials and equipment.

That may require some traffic closures in Regina's downtown core.

However, what streets it could affect and when the closures could occur still need to be worked out as part of the tender process.

"The crane will not be in place for the duration of the project," a spokesperson for the city told CBC in an email.

"Any traffic impacts will be communicated to the public in advance through the regular construction communication process."

Work completed by next spring

The tender isn't open to the public, although the contractors that place bids on the works will be posted online.

It's expected that the city and the company behind the winning bid will sign a contract by Aug. 23, according to the schedule included in the tender documents.

There are two proposed timetables for the completion of the project. The first proposed that construction begins the week of Sept. 6 and completing construction by Dec. 17. The second option has construction beginning on Dec. 6 with the job being completed by March 18, 2022.

The financial hit for the project isn't clear at this point.

"As the City Hall Roof Replacement project is now in the competitive procurement phase, we are not able to discuss the financial aspects of the project," said a spokesperson for the city.