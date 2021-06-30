Regina residents eligible for disaster assistance after flooding caused by heavy June rain

The provincial disaster assistance program is now available for Regina property owners who experienced damage caused by heavy rainfall in June.

The Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, or PDAP, offers financial assistance to cover the costs of uninsurable essential losses, cleanup, repairs and temporary relocation due to the heavy rain on June 11.

Regina got between 50 and 75 millimetres of rain from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. that day, according to a city official, leading to flooded streets around the city.

The city's executive director of citizen services said about 300 service requests about issues like flooding, sewer backups and tree damage were received after the June 11 storm. There were also several cases of flooding and seepage, according to a report presented to Regina city council.

"Before applying for PDAP, residents should contact their private insurance provider to see if any damages are covered," the City of Regina said in a statement officially announcing the program applications on Tuesday.

To be considered for the financial aid, property owners must complete and return an application, which is available at city hall, and other required forms by Dec. 11, either by email at pdapdocs@gov.sk.ca or by submitting them to the disaster assistance program office.

All work must be completed by June 11, 2022.

Property owners who require assistance in more than one category will need to submit separate applications for each.

The province says eligibility for the provincial disaster assistance program extends to: