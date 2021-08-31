City of Regina pushes back vaccine passport system until November 15

The city of Regina is delaying the deadline for its vaccine passport system.

In August, the city announced its plan to require vaccines for anyone who wants to enter civic facilities like recreation centres, City Hall or city buses.

That plan was supposed to come into effect on Wednesday, but is now being rolled back by nearly two months — until November 15th. The main obstacle, according to the city, is getting the technology right.

The city said many people wouldn't be able to get the app and the QR code that would show their proof of the vaccine by the September deadline.

The plan is expected to cost $250,000 this year. Costs will include operational needs like additional staffing and new technology. It's expected most city facilities will require a person to carry out the screening. All public facing facilities will, as a result, have their own vaccination status checks at their entrances.

A full update on the city's plans is going to city council later this week.

This requirement will not apply to the Regina Police Service, as the force is developing its own policies under the Board of Police Commissioners.

The City of Regina does not have the ability to mandate these measures in private facilities.

As of Tuesday, the city's five unions and associations will be given a copy of the policy for comment with an expected implementation date in the middle of October for all in-scope employees. All city employees who work inside Mosaic Stadium during Saskatchewan Roughrider games will be expected to provide either a proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

According to the city's plan, this will be "in addition to maintaining current health and safety precautions, such as personal protective equipment, physical distancing, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing, frequent sanitization of high touch areas, etc."