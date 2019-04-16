City of Regina looks for public feedback on golf course redevelopment
City announced plans in 2017 to redevelop Regent Par 3 Golf Course
The City of Regina wants feedback from residents about the redevelopment of the Regent Par 3 Golf Course.
The city has released four options after gathering public input and wants further opinions during a come-and-go event at The Gathering Place on Tuesday.
The first concept includes recreational land with a sports field, multi-use pathways, a playground, spray pad and picnic areas.
The estimated cost is $2,460,000.
The second option has the same recreational facilities, but it would also include a seniors' assisted living complex.
Option two would cost an estimated $2,380,000 but would bring in an estimated $2,730,000 in land sales, leaving the city with an estimated $350,000 in revenue.
The third option has the same recreational features as the first two, but involves a 38-unit townhouse development instead of a seniors' assisted living complex.
The estimated cost of option three is $2,280,000, with $1,800,000 in estimated revenue from land sales. That means the city would need to put up $480,000.
The last concept is a combination of the other three. It includes the same recreational facilities but has a seniors' assisted living complex and 16-unit townhouse development.
Concept four is estimated to cost $2,280,000 but would bring in an estimated land sales revenue of $3,200,000, giving the city an estimated $920,000 in revenue.
The come-and-go event runs from from 6:30 p.m. CST until 8:30 p.m. Residents can also provide feedback on the city's website until midnight on April 25.
"Once this information is gathered from the community, city administration will bring forward a recommendation report to committee and council later in 2019," said a news release from the city.
The golf course will remain open for the 2019 season.
