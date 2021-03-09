Parking support for downtown Regina businesses extended until May 24

The City of Regina is extending its support of downtown businesses offering curbside pick-up to align with public health orders. Drivers won't need to plug parking meters when picking up food or merchandise from downtown shops and restaurants until May 24.

The enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in effect, as does enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on city roads and streets for longer than 24 hours.

Any drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. Drivers who remain downtown for longer than two hours must remember to move their vehicles to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

To learn more about Regina's Traffic Bylaws and the City's response to COVID-19, visit Regina.ca.