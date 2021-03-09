Skip to Main Content
Parking support for downtown Regina businesses extended until May 24

The City of Regina is extending its support of downtown businesses offering curbside pick-up to align with public health orders.

Plugging parking meters won't be needed for curbside pick-up

The City of Regina is extending its support of downtown businesses offering curbside pick-up to align with public health orders. Drivers won't need to plug parking meters when picking up food or merchandise from downtown shops and restaurants until May 24.

The enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in effect, as does enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on city roads and streets for longer than 24 hours.

Any drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. Drivers who remain downtown for longer than two hours must remember to move their vehicles to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

To learn more about Regina's Traffic Bylaws and the City's response to COVID-19, visit Regina.ca.

Cities want to have busy and vibrant downtowns, but that is even more challenging than normal when a big portion of the people who are normally downtown are now working from home. We heard from businesses who are trying to attract people downtown and trying to stay afloat with limited foot traffic. We also heard from the ED's of the Regina and Saskatoon Business Improvement Districts about what initiatives they are taking to try and create a safe and welcoming downtown. 46:20
