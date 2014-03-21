Regina committees to discuss body rub parlours, heritage buildings and YWCA Wednesday

City of Regina committees are set to discuss everything from body rub parlours to heritage buildings on Wednesday.

Regina's executive committee, which reviews reports and sends them to city council for final approval, has a meeting at 9 a.m. CST that will focus on body rub parlours.

The committee will discuss whether to recommend that council approves proposed licensing rules that include requirements for workers, reporting, health and safety, and hours of operation. The committee had planned to discuss the licensing on July 8, but it was adjourned to Aug. 5 as the meeting ended before the discussion finished.

If approved, owners and workers at body run parlours would have to have government-issued photo ID showing their legal name and proving they are at least 18 years old, provide a list of all aliases or pseudonyms, complete the Body Rub Establishment education program, be legally able to work in Canada, be approved by the Regina Police Service and pay a licence fee of $630 for owners or $100 for workers.

The Body Rub Establishment Education program is set to be delivered by the Regina Sexual Assault Centre.

Training topics include basic sexual health, personal safety, identifying human trafficking risks, overdose awareness, sexual assault programs, safe shelter, how to exit the industry if desired and bylaw regulations.

Edmonton has had a similar training program for four years.

Body rub parlour workers and owners will have to be approved by the Regina Police Service if recommendations around licensing are approved. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

The Regina planning commission is also meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST. One of the first reports it will consider regards allowing YWCA Regina to develop its new space in Lucy Eley Park in the Cathedral area.

City council already voted to gift the land, valued at $2 million, to the YWCA. If approved, the development ideas will be put to a vote at the city council meeting on Aug. 26.

Also on the commission's schedule is a debate on heritage buildings. One place's owner is requesting it be added to the heritage building list while another's owner is requesting their property removed.

The Cameron & Heap Wholesale Grocery building at 1938 Dewdney Avenue has been recommended for municipal heritage property designation. The property would still need final approval at the August city council meeting.

The application was done on behalf of the owner. Heritage Regina wrote a letter of support for the designation.

"Constructed in 1912, the Cameron & Heap Wholesale Grocery building is one of the oldest warehouse structures still in existence in the Warehouse District," the letter said.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Bagshaw Residence at 56 Angus Crescent has applied for it to be removed from the heritage inventory. The owner has applied for a demolition permit. The permit is on hold for 60 days while council considers the heritage significance.

Bother Heritage Regina and the Cathedral Area Community Association wrote letters opposing removing 56 Angus Crescent from the inventory and against the demotion of the property.