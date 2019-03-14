City of Regina unveils plan to implement 94 km of bike lanes and paths

It could be 25 years in the making, but the City of Regina has unveiled its plan to expand cycling infrastructure around the city.

The goal is to implement 94 kilometres of on-street bike lanes and recreational bike paths. The project is part of the city's 25-year Transportation Master Plan.

"Our plan is to provide an alternative option for people who are either riding today or interested in riding," said Geoff Brown, manager of infrastructure planning with the City of Regina.

"The intent is to provide a safe, attractive and accessible option for people to get in and around the city," he said. "It's really about providing people with more options."

The red lines represent new bike lanes and green lines are recreational bike paths. (City of Regina)

The city approved $1.25 million over five years for the project in the 2019 budget.

The funding will cover five to seven kilometres of bike lane per year, according to a city document, for a total of about 30 kilometres of new bike infrastructure by 2023.

From 2019 to 2021 the focus will be on increasing cycling connections downtown, the document reads.

Saskatoon bike lanes

Bike lanes in downtown Saskatoon have been controversial since the pilot project was implemented in 2015, something Brown said the city has been paying attention to.

The lanes have had support from cycling enthusiasts, but they have also been scrutinized by downtown business owners who have concerns about driving safety and parking challenges caused by the lanes.

Brown said there's a plan to implement more cycling lanes in downtown Regina, but the city will consult with "affected stakeholders" beforehand.

"We're doing our best to look at what our design options are and alleviate whatever concerns that may arise," said Brown.

The city currently has 38 kilometres of off-street bike paths and 21.2 kilometres of on-street bike lanes.

A list of the new bike lanes and paths can be found on the city's agenda of last week's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee meeting.