City of Regina to appoint first-ever integrity commissioner

Regina city council is set to welcome lawyer and former city councillor Randy Langgard as the city's first integrity commissioner.

The appointment is on the agenda Monday at city council's regular meeting.

According to city council documents, the integrity commissioner is a "neutral, independent officer appointed by the city to investigate and adjudicate potential violations of the City's Code of Ethics Bylaw," which was implemented in 2017.

As the integrity commissioner, Langgard will advise and guide council members on ethical matters that fall within the bylaw.

His duties also include investigating and adjudicating complaints relating to the code of ethics, preparing investigation reports, recommending sanctions if need be and providing educational sessions to councillors on the code.

Although this position is not a legislative requirement, city council decided to appoint an independent integrity commissioner rather than having city council or the administration investigate complaints.

Similar roles exist in other parts of Canada, predominantly in Ontario.

Credentials

Langgard served three terms as a city councillor in Regina, from 1985 to 1994.

As a lawyer, Langgard focused on family law, corporate commercial law, wills and estates, as well as real estate conveyancing.

He also worked as a senior policy advisor to the Saskatchewan government on the Cabinet Planning Unit, where he provided education on ethics and other topics.

Compensation

For his services, Langgard will receive an annual fee plus hourly rates. For 2018, Langgard is set to make $2,000, with that number raising to $5,000 for 2019 and then $2,500 in 2020 plus an hourly rate of $375.