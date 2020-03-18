City of Regina reminds residents to avoid flushing anything but 3 p's down toilets

The City of Regina is reminding people to avoid flushing anything aside from the "three p's" — pee, poop and (toilet) paper — down their toilets.

"I think that there's a lot of folks out there who have had trouble sourcing toilet paper and are making some other choices, using what are called flushable wipes, which we would say are not flushable," Pat Wilson, the City of Regina's director of water works services.

While labeled as "flushable" Wilson said the wipes don't actually break-down the same way toilet paper does.

She noted that paper towel and kleenex tissues are also troublesome and are not designed to break down as quickly as toilet paper does in water, and often leads to clogged pipes.

"Any of those materials that don't break down are going to combine with fat that is going into the system," Wilson said, adding that it can create the phenomenon known as "fatbergs."

Wilson said the city is aware of the discussions around toilet paper shortages and some people who may not have been able to buy toilet paper for whatever reason, and is taking a proactive approach.

"We are seeing other jurisdictions have this problem and we want to be ahead of it," she said. "The more people who are disposing of [troublesome] product properly, the fewer people are going to have floods in their bathrooms," she said.

The Town of Watson posted a notice on social media, asking residents to avoid flushing baby and Clorox wipes down their toilets as it was creating blockages in that community's sewer lines.

An administrator at the town office estimated about 90 per cent of that community's sewer problems could be traced back to flushable or disposable wipes.