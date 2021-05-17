City of Prince Albert issues partial evacuation order as forest burns nearby

An ordered evacuation has been issued by the City of Prince Albert and the rural municipality of Buckland due to a wildfire threatening the city nearby.

On Monday evening, Marilyn Boyer packed up valuables from her business, Garden of Dreams Greenhouse, as a fire raged across Highway 55 from her.

"Right now, it's pretty scary. We're right across the road from the fire, if it jumped the highway we'll be ..." she said. "I'm getting my pictures and everything like that ready right now. Ready to evacuate. Scary. It's really scary."

People who live and work north of highway 55, east of Cloverdale Road and west of the Honeymoon Road are being asked to evacuate and find their own accommodations by using Highway 2.

The fire could be seen from nearby farms. The police are asking people to avoid the area. (Submitted by Mark Soloducha)

A spokesperson with the Prince Albert Fire Department said city crews are battling the fire in the area of Evergreen Road North of Prince Albert, just past Red River Park.

People are being asked to avoid the area and residents have been evacuated from "as many locations as they can at this time," the spokesperson said.

The Prince Albert Police Service is also asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 55 East, between Prince Albert and the area around the Pulp Haul Road, due to a large fire in the area.

The fire is north of Prince Albert. (Submitted by Corinne Soloducha)

RCMP members are in the area helping with traffic.

CBC Saskatchewan contacted nearby Buckland Fire Department but as the members were fighting the fire they were unable to comment.