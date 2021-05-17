City of Prince Albert issues evacuation order as forest burns nearby

An ordered evacuation has been issued by the City of Prince Albert and the rural municipality of Buckland due to a wildfire threatening the city nearby.

People who live and work within North of highway 55, east of Cloverdale Road and west of the Honeymoon Road are being asked to evacuate and find their own accommodations by using Highway 2.

A spokesperson with the Prince Albert Fire Department said city crews are battling the fire in the area of Evergreen Road North of Prince Albert, just past Red River Park.

People are being asked to avoid the area and residents have been evacuated from "as many locations as they can at this time."

The Prince Albert Police Service is also asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 55 East, between Prince Albert and the area around the Pulp Haul Road, due to a large fire in the area.

RCMP members are in the area helping with traffic.

CBC Saskatchewan contacted nearby Buckland Fire Department but as the members were fighting the fire they were unable to comment.

More to come...