A partial evacuation has been ordered by the City of Prince Albert and the rural municipality of Buckland, Sask., due to a wildfire threatening the city's north end.

Thirty-six homes are currently affected, but hundreds of people have been told to get ready to evacuate if the wind changes, according to Greg Dionne, Prince Albert's mayor.

People who live and work north of highway 55, east of Cloverdale Road and west of the Honeymoon Road are being asked to evacuate and find their own accommodations by using Highway 2. People are being directed to the Margo Fournier Centre, 1211 1st Ave West where they will be asked to register and receive further instructions.

On Monday evening, Marilyn Boyer packed up valuables from her business, Garden of Dreams Greenhouse, as a fire raged across Highway 55 from her.

"Right now, it's pretty scary. We're right across the road from the fire, if it jumped the highway we'll be …" she said, trailing off. "I'm getting my pictures and everything like that ready right now. Ready to evacuate. Scary. It's really scary."

Prince Albert's city council voted at 6:30 p.m. CT to declare a local state of emergency as the fire is at risk of spreading and required prompt action, the city said.

A spokesperson with the Prince Albert Fire Department said city crews are battling the fire in the area of Evergreen Road north of Prince Albert, just past Red River Park.

People are being asked to avoid the area and residents have been evacuated from "as many locations as they can at this time," the spokesperson said.

The Prince Albert Police Service is also asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 55 East, between Prince Albert and the area around the Pulp Haul Road, due to a large fire in the area.

The fire could be seen from nearby farms. The police are asking people to avoid the area. (Submitted by Mark Soloducha)

RCMP members are in the area helping with traffic.

CBC Saskatchewan contacted nearby Buckland Fire Department but as the members were fighting the fire they were unable to comment.