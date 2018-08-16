Moose Jaw approves Spectra Venue Management's offer to oversee Mosaic Place

Moose Jaw has appointed a management company to oversee operations at local arena Mosaic Place.

Six companies requested documents necessary to compete for the job but only one, Spectra Venue Management, submitted a package.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said the majority of council felt bringing an outside company in to oversee operations at Mosaic Place is a good decision.

The contract with Spectra ensures staff who already work at Mosaic Place will be offered a position within the new management company, according to City Documents.

In 2018 Moose Jaw dissolved the board of directors for the Downtown Facility and Field House and had city manager Jim Puffalt take on that role.

In 2016, the City of Moose Jaw was forced to approve $400,000 in emergency funding to keep Mosaic Place and Yara Centre Field House afloat. Both had lost money since opening in 2011.

Tolmie said management of the Yara Centre has since been taken over by the city's parks department and is not included in the deal with Spectra.

In 2014 reports said Mosaic Place had been blacklisted by Hockey Canada after the Telus Cup, a midget level tournament that took place there, after a rental contract dispute.

The new agreement with Spectra is expected to have a small cost to the City of Moose Jaw, but Tolmie said it will benefit residents.

"If we actually bring in concerts and create revenue, that number changes," Tolmie said.

"It not only impacts the businesses within our community, which is a positive impact, but it also drives down the subsidy to the City of Moose Jaw."

Agreement brings new level of professionalism on board

Spectra Venue Management operates at least 80 facilities across North America, with six locations in Western Canada.

Tolmie said Spectra is tied in with the entertainment industry and the city is expecting to see a variety of concerts and events come to Mosaic Place in the coming years.

Moose Jaw looked west to examine Spectra's track record in facility management.

City documents say Penticton, B.C.'s city manager felt Spectra had "completed an excellent job" monitoring the South Okanagan Events Centre there.

Tolmie said there will likely be some growing pains but that he looks forward to enjoying the new relationship in the long term.

"They bring some professionalism that we'd like to have," Tolmie said.

"We want to recognize that the people running the facilities have done an outstanding job but we want to be able to give them some extra skills and also raise our profile, not only in the province, but also in the country."