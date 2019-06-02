City implementing 'lane reversal' pilot project on Regina's Lewvan Drive

Drivers in Regina may notice something a bit different on Lewvan Drive starting Monday morning.

The city is implementing a lane reversal pilot project from Dewdney Avenue to 4th Avenue to reduce delays during high traffic times.

Lane reversal involves traffic being permitted to drive in different directions during different times of the day, according to a news release from the City of Regina.

"We have heard the frustration from residents during their morning and afternoon commute on Lewvan Drive," said Mayor Michael Fougere.

"We're asking residents to help us pilot a new approach to reduce delays that will better accommodate high traffic volumes during peak drive times and during events at Evraz Place, like Rider games and The Farm Progress Show."

There will be three lanes of traffic open on Lewvan Drive with a traffic flow schedule that alternates.

From 5:30 a.m. CST until 1 pm, two lanes will be designated for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound.

Between 1 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., two lanes will be reserved for northbound traffic and one for southbound.

On weekends, two southbound lanes will be open on Lewvan Drive at all times effective at 8 a.m.

However, on Saturdays the lane reversal schedule will be adjusted to best accommodate major events at Evraz Place.

"If this pilot is successful, we will continue to use this approach for the remainder of the construction project along Lewvan Drive this summer," said Kim Onrait, executive director of Citizen Services.

The current phase of construction on Lewvan Drive is happening from Dewdney Avenue to 4th Avenue on the east side of the median.

The intersection at 7th Avenue is closed. The city says drivers should plan alternate routes and can use 4th Avenue or Dewdney Avenue intersections.