City of Regina formalizes corporate sponsorship program for branding of parks, buildings

Naming rights for City of Regina parks and buildings are up for grabs under a new program aimed at trading sponsorship money for corporate branding.

That's as long as you don't make your money from cannabis, tobacco or pornography.

Fossil fuel companies, however, are welcome to apply.

The ability to purchase naming rights became a hot political topic in January, following a proposal from City of Regina Ward 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc that aimed to ban fossil fuel companies from purchasing naming and sponsorship rights with the city.

The proposal initially garnered support from the majority of councillors, but was later rescinded following public pressure. Premier Scott Moe threatened to withdraw Crown corporation sponsorships for City of Regina programming if the proposal went through.

The City of Regina's new sponsorship program, officially announced Monday, formalizes the past practice of allowing corporations to get their name on a building in exchange for a financial donation.

The new program will be a targeted approach, according to Corey Nyhagen, the city's manager of sponsorship, naming rights and advertising.

"This isn't going to be one of those things where we just start slapping up ads here, there and everywhere," Nyhagen said.

Companies that make their money from tobacco, cannabis or pornography are ineligible for the program. Alcohol-related companies would have strategic sponsorships to avoid places where children typically congregate, including swimming pools and playgrounds, Nyhagen said.

Several city-owned buildings like the Lawson Aquatic Centre and Field House would be available for corporate sponsorship.

Nyhagen said buildings or parks named after a prominent Regina citizen, such as the Sandra Schmirler Centre, will retain the name, but could have a corporate sponsor added to the marquee.

"There definitely has been some interest from a number of different levels when it comes to advertising," Nyhagen said.

The initial consultant's report on corporate sponsorship for city-owned buildings estimated the program could bring in about $2 million annually.

That money would get put back into city programming and facilities, according to a City of Regina press release.