Regina city councillor has questions and concerns after refinery leak

A Regina city councillor said he has a number of concerns about a leak at the Co-op Refinery Complex that happened in May.

A statement from the Co-op Refinery Complex issued on Saturday said the refinery was alerted to the leak on May 22. It said high winds stirred up sediments, causing sludge to discharge into the sewage system.

Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stevens said council was set to be briefed on the incident on Monday afternoon, where he hopes to air his concerns.

Stevens said he's concerned because it was city staff who identified and reported the leak — not a refinery employee — once it reached Regina's wastewater treatment plant.

"I have not seen anything to confirm that the refinery even ... knew about this or reported it," Stevens said. "That should be investigated."

Stevens said city council is notified promptly about a range of issues that happen at the refinery, including oil spills discovered at the wastewater facility.

Council for example was told on Feb. 7 about a spill that was discovered just three days before.

Stevens said he didn't find out about the leak discovered May 22 until last Friday — seven days later.

He said it was also concerning that the public wasn't notified of the leak until it was reported by local media outlets.

The councillor said he also wants clarity on how the city can fine and regulate industry within its jurisdiction.

Typically, he said the city defers to the Ministry of Environment or the Water Security Agency for regulations and fines. In this case, because there's an effluent agreement in place between the city and refinery, he said the city has jurisdiction.

Stevens said he hopes to learn whether or not the wastewater treatment plant sustained any damage due to the leak and what happens in the event the facility does sustain damage.

When contacted for comment on the leak on Saturday, a city spokesperson said more information would be made available as early as Monday.

The Co-op Refinery Complex said its investigation into the matter was still ongoing, as of Saturday. The Water Security Agency said it would be monitoring the water downstream from the Regina water treatment plant to assess the situation.