Future development of Wascana Park up for debate at Regina city council

It could be a lengthy session at Regina's city council meeting tonight, with 14 delegations set to debate the future of commercial development in Wascana Park.

Several of the submissions, including a motion by councillors Bob Hawkins, Andrew Stevens and Lori Bresciani, mention that there is empty office space in the city's downtown and surrounding areas.

The motion urges city council to commit to "protecting Wascana Park from future commercial development that is not directly intended to serve the needs of, or benefits those, using the park."

It also recommends that Mayor Michael Fougere write a letter to the Provincial Capital Commission and the province opposing any future commercial development. There's also a call for more consultation about future projects, stewardship and governance of the park.

The headquarters for Conexus Credit Union, located in the park, is expected to be completed in 2020. The new HQ has been the subject of controversy as some in Regina think it should not be built at all.

A new building for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, with a major expansion to make way for the Brandt company, was also approved earlier this year.

Vianne Timmons, president of the University of Regina, is in opposition of the motion and notes that the renovated and rebuilt portions of the university's College Avenue campus are now open and are more accessible to people with disabilities.

"As the university has expanded, it has ensured responsible development by working within the checks and balances that are in place both within our institution and within the former Wascana Centre Authority to protect the integrity of Wascana Park. We continue to do so under the Provincial Capital Commission," Timmons says in a written submission.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District points out there is an office space vacancy rate of 10.72 per cent in the city's downtown area.

"With the upcoming construction of the Conexus project on College Avenue and the Brandt project at the CNIB site, we anticipate the downtown vacancy rate continuing to increase as current downtown tenants consider relocating to these new developments," Judith Veresuk, executive director of RDBID, says in her submission.

"This is of great concern to Regina Downtown BID as many of these tenants could be hosted in existing downtown office space."

The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. CST.