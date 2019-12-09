City council to discuss tax hike, police budget — if it can get through 38 delegates first

A proposed property tax hike and the Regina police budget are on the agenda for Monday night's city council meeting — but councillors will first have to hear from the 38 delegates that are scheduled to speak at the meeting.

City council is proposing a property tax hike for the tenth consecutive year, but the city says there's a plus side: at 3.25 per cent, it's the lowest tax hike since 2009.

Councillors will also discuss the proposed Regina Police Service budget, which at $96 million in 2020, marks a $3 million increase.

Many of the delegates signed up to speak Monday night are concerned about the redevelopment of the Regent Par 3 golf course and the possible removal of hundreds of trees from the site.

Each delegate will get five minutes to speak and councillors may ask them questions, if they have any. That means more than three hours of time has been allowed for delegates to speak, not including questions.

There is also a chance that this meeting will be adjourned.

Last week saw a council meeting adjourned after it stretched into the night. It was resumed days later and wrapped up in an hour.