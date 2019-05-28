City of Regina passes motion to study restricting the use of single-use plastics

The City of Regina will study a possible restriction on single-use plastics.

The motion that was put forth recommended city officials put together a report outlining the environmental impact of using single-use plastics, such as grocery bags, straws, drinking cups and take-out containers.

The city will also be asked to look at measures taken by other cities to reduce using single-use plastics.

"It would help our environment and get plastics out of our chain for garbage in the landfill," Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Fougere also said the city will consult with residents on how to best address the issue. The city will await the report before they decide how far, if anywhere, to take the restriction or ban.

Different places around the country are looking at ways to restrict single-use plastics, including Calgary, Hamilton and Vancouver.

The report is supposed to be out by the beginning of 2020.