City council to discuss restricting use of single-use plastics in Regina

Regina city council is set to have a discussion on single-use plastics during a meeting on Monday.

Coun. Bob Hawkins has put forward a motion recommending city officials put together a report outlining the environmental impact of using single-use plastics, such as grocery bags, straws, drinking cups and take-out containers.

The city will also be asked to look at measures taken by other cities to reduce using single-use plastics, as well as consult with Regina residents on how to address the issue.

The report may also include options for limiting the use of single-use plastics, according to the meeting's agenda.

Hawkins would like to see the report completed by the beginning of 2020.

Numerous places around Canada are looking at ways to restrict single-use plastics, including Calgary, Hamilton and Vancouver.