Ex-councillor: Regina, you get the government you pay for

Louis Browne says Regina needs to take a hard look at what kind of city it wants to become and pay its city council accordingly.

"If the public is perfectly happy being a mediocre community that doesn't aspire to very much, than they wouldn't want to invest in council anymore," said Browne, a former Ward 1 councillor whose now a partner at Willows Welsch Orr & Brundige LLP lawfirm in Regina.

Browne is advocating for higher salaries and full-time positions for city councillors. He sent a letter to the city outlining his recommendations, which he is scheduled to present at Monday's city council meeting.

In Regina, city councillor is considered a part-time position, unlike many other major Canadian cities. Therefore, Browne says, councillors who are working full-time can be torn between their duties to the city and fulfilling their full-time job.

"I'm not here to criticize former or current councillors," he said. "But it is a constraint on what councillors can do when they have to balance their council needs and their full-time job requirements."

Browne says the current part-time status, as well as the salary, is not only a deterrent for people to run for city council, but it can be a "total block" for those who work full-time, especially those with families at home.

Louis Browne was Regina's Ward 1 councillor from 2006 until 2012. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

"If you're self-employed, as I was, if you're independently wealthy or if you're retired, those are the people who are eligible to be councillors," he said.

"I don't think it's a healthy state for a democracy to have such a limited number of people who, practically speaking, can be councillors."

If Regina were to make it's council members full-time, Browne says, the city could likely reduce the current number of councillors.

Browne, who was a city councillor in Regina from 2006 to 2012, says he often worked a minimum 25 hours of work per week, on top of his regular job, but some weeks he put in more than 40 hours.

"We ought to empower councillors to be able to dedicate themselves to the work at city hall," he said.

Although taxes could increase if councillors switched to full-time, Browne says, residents would get what they pay for.

Salary raise, review proposal

A proposed pay raise is scheduled to be discussed during Monday's city council meeting, but it would not change city council's take home pay. It would offset an upcoming change to their federal taxes.

In 2017, the federal government announced it was removing a tax exemption on one-third of city councillor's salaries starting in 2019. Mayor Michael Fougere says council members were not consulted about the change.

Regina's executive committee met earlier this month to discuss the possibility of raising and reviewing city council's salaries, among other things. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Fougere's 2019 annual salary is set at $112,202.50. It would rise to $144,832.66 to make up for the additional tax, according to city documents.

Councillors' annual salary would rise to $44,507.07 from $37,400.83.

The change would increase the city's operating budget by $108,000.

A proposed review of councillors' salary is also on the meeting's agenda, the first in 16 years, according to city officials.

City council's salaries are decided using a formula related to cabinet ministers' salaries. Although council members' salaries have not stayed the same for 16 years, the deciding formula has.

During an executive committee meeting earlier this month Fougere said he is in favour of the pay raise, but opposed to the salary review.