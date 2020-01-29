Long-awaited Regina rail lands plan on agenda at city hall today

What the city is calling the Yards neighbourhood plan is front and centre at Regina City Council today.

It concerns the future of the railway lands, the wedge-shaped chunk of property between the downtown and the Warehouse district.

The Regina Planning Commission recommends that City Council add the proposal to the official city plan and then work to go forward on development.

The City bought the land in 2012 and now is planning its development. If the plan is approved, development of the Yards neighbourhood would occur slowly, the city report said.

It would start with capital upgrades that would transform Dewdney Avenue. The plan also calls for constructing a landscape buffer, installing a pedestrian bridge to connect it to downtown, and upgrades to the railway underpasses at Albert Street and Broad Street.

The rail yard stretches from Albert Street to Broad Street. (City of Regina Report)

On the delegate list is a community resident, Carla Harris, and Leasa Gibbons with the Warehouse Business Improvement District.

Also speaking is Nick Kazilis. who is with the city and has been involved in the rail lands development project known as the Regina Revitalization Initiative.

Harris's submission to council talks about the need for accessibility for persons with disabilities. She also wants the needs of seniors and the average person kept in mind.

As well, Harris will be asking council to consider a transit hub in the Yards.

As is sometimes the case at the downtown transit hub, people can miss a transfer because they are two or three blocks away from their next bus, her letter said.

The rail yard is located in the Warehouse District. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

Gibbons, in her submission, is generally supportive of the plan.

"It isn't often that a city has such a golden opportunity to redevelop an area within its city centre," she said.

Gibbons is in favour of a bridge between the downtown and Warehouse district, and is hopeful for the inclusion of a major recreation, sport, entertainment facility and convention centre.

Gibbons wrote that her group is interested in exploring incentives to encourage the development of underground parking as well.

"An increase in density in the area done with thoughtfulness and forward thinking will help lead to a vibrant city centre," Gibbons wrote.

The proposed development of the railyard would have a pedestrian bridge connecting it to downtown. (Regina Downtown Business Improvement District/Twitter)

In November, the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District's executive director wrote to the city. Judith Veresuk said they are supportive of the development, but on a condition. The district wants no incentives to be offered on the Yard site.

The City of Regina also put out a survey. It received 16 responses. Seven were supportive of the development in general, a pedestrian connection to downtown, a vibrant urban neighbourhood and the need to redevelop Dewdney Avenue.

Four responses said they would accept the plan if one or two features were different. Three people said they would accept the plan if many features were different.

Two said they were completely opposed because the "area could become a place for vagrants to occupy," and the financial investments are not beneficial for most people, the survey said.

Body rub parlours, Code of Conduct, and Buddhist Centre also up for discussion

In addition to the Yards neighbourhood plan, council is also expected to vote on minimum separation distance for "body rub" establishments.

The recommended distance from the city report is 182.88 meters from schools, parks, daycares, enclosed rinks, libraries, community centres, "sensitive lots," other body rub establishments.

It will include a grandfathering provision for existing places.

City Council will also be voting on the official community plan five-year review after hearing from some delegations and on their new Regina Code of Conduct and Disclosure Bylaw.

As well, the City will vote on giving the Buddhist Centre in Regina a grant under the Heritage Building Rehabilitation Program.

The centre's boiler was engulfed in flames on Dec. 12. The centre has been without heat since and have been using portable heaters to try and keep the pipes from freezing.

If approved, the Buddhist Centre could receive 50 per cent of the needed funds, meaning about $18,700.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. That's a change from the previous practice, when council met in the evening.