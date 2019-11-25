Regina mayor to make motion Monday to replace lead pipes over next six years

Regina's mayor wants to replace all lead pipes in the city within six years.

Michael Fougere plans to bring a notice of motion to council on Monday that would improve the existing Lead Service Connection Management Program.

About five per cent of Regina's water is transported through lead service lines.

Health Canada says ingesting even a low level of lead may be harmful. Lead can harm the intellectual development, behaviour, size and hearing of developing fetuses, infants and young children.

Saskatoon is currently on track to replace all their lead pipes by 2026, a city official previously told CBC.