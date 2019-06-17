Busy night for Regina city council: Gym zoning, sign bylaw on agenda

Regina city councillors are in for a busy Monday evening at a special council meeting with a massive agenda.

The meeting is expected to last several hours and cover zoning changes around fitness facilities in Regina's industrial areas, new rules about signage and changes that could see companies have to put a deposit on future developments in the city.

The meeting's agenda lists more than 170 people and groups who want to weigh-in, wither in person at the meeting or via a letter to council.

The vast majority address changes that would restrict gyms and fitness studios from operating in the city's industrial areas. While facilities in the areas would be grandfathered in under the new zoning, anyone looking to expand or open a new gym would be out of luck.

Signs switch to be discussed

Councillors will also be debating changes to the City of Regina's bylaw around permanent and temporary signs. The proposed bylaw would require that all portable signs and billboards be 30 metres from permanent billboards. Permanent billboards on the same property currently must be 90 metres apart.

At least five delegations are expected to speak on the topic at the meeting, including president of the Regina Portable Sign Association, Doug Hudgin.

Doug Hudgin is in the sign businesses, both as a seller and as a representative. Hudgin said the new bylaw would eliminate at least 150 signs from the City of Regina. He has started a petition in opposition. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

He said the changes could hurt local business, as the proposed bylaw would cut at least 150 portable signs in the city due to spacing issues.

"They're very crucial to a lot of people," Hudgin said of the signs in the city in a previous interview.

Safety deposit from developers not recommended right now

Plans for a 26-floor Capital Pointe building, at the site of the former Plains Hotel, began in 2010. The site has remained a gaping hole, that's now being filled by the city. (Matt Howard/CBC )

City councillors will also be discussing proposed provision in the zoning bylaw aimed at preventing another situation like the one that now has the city paying $3 million to fill the hole that was supposed to be the location of the Capital Pointe development.

City administration examined the possibility of inserting a provision that would see developers have to pay a "performance security" of up to 100 per cent of the estimated cost prior to development.

The development industry indicated it would create challenges for developers if there's not a defined set of criteria to determine when a security would need to be paid.

Administration is recommending the provision be removed and a report on the provision be prepared council within six months of the zoning bylaw changes being approved.

"This will give Administration and the development industry time to develop the framework for the application of performance securities and a common understanding of an approach, which would then be brought back to City Council for approval," Monday's agenda said.

