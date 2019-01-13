City asked to chip in $150K to bring NHL game to Regina

A report filed to members of the City of Regina's executive committee spells out some the costs associated with hosting an outdoor NHL game in the Queen City.

Earlier this month, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Winnipeg Jets would square off against the Calgary Flames in Mosaic Stadium in a regular season bout in 2019.

As part of their proposal, Evraz Place asked the city to chip in $150,000 to make the game a reality.

The package consists of $100,000 in cash and $50,000 in city services according to a report filed in September of last year.

"The estimated economic impact to the community is $15 to $18 million including 3,500 to 6,000 hotel room nights," the report read. "The community will also benefit from the exposure provided by both national and international television coverage."

In weighing the costs against the economic benefit, the city felt that hosting the event would be beneficial and asked to approve Evraz's request.

Initially, the money was pegged to be a one-time investment in the 2019 operating budget.

However, due to the bid process — the NHL requested confidentiality from the city until the announcement was formally made — the money was not included in the most recent budget.

The money could potentially come from the General Fund Reserve.

"Currently, the [General Fund Reserve]'s balance at Dec. 31, 2019, is forecasted to be $12,397,800," the city document read.

"While this forecasted balance is below the [General Fund Reserve]'s recommended minimum balance of approximately $22 million, there does appear to be sufficient funds to cover this additional 2019 expenditure."

Additional $500,000 sought

According to the report, Evraz was also looking for an additional $500,000 on top of the $150,000 they asked for from the city.

Evraz was also looking for an additional $150,000 from the Regina Hotels Association and $500,000 from Tourism Saskatchewan to make the event a reality.

Evraz also asked for $25,000 from Economic Development Regina in "in-kind" marketing efforts.

"Evraz Place has also indicated that it will provide in-kind support, to be negotiated," the report read, adding the exact mix of services and support to be provided by Evraz have yet to be determined.

Seating capacity to be expanded

Representatives from the NHL had an opportunity to tour Mosaic Stadium last summer according to the report.

"In their opinion, Mosaic Stadium was the best facility of its type in Canada," the report read.

Normally, Mosaic Stadium seats 30,000 spectators. It's designed in away that can see an additional 10,000 seats added, boosting the stadium's capacity to 40,000 people.

If the outdoor hockey game garners that much attention, additional seating would be added between the annual Labour Day game between the Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers according to the report.