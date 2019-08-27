City allocates $500K to airport authority in effort to restore flights to U.S.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says the reported tax exemption for the Regina Airport Authority is actually an incentive.

A motion was passed at Monday night's city council meeting to allocate more than $500,000 a year to the airport authority with hopes that a U.S. airline would make a hub in Regina.

"It's an incentive-based, performance-based, it is not again an open-ended allocation of money so we as council unanimously agreed this is a great idea." Fougere said.

Fougere said there has been a "cry throughout the community" to restore flights to the U.S. from Regina.

"It's important as a capital city, a major city of Saskatchewan, to have a direct flight to the U.S. for so many reasons of job creation, investment, tourism — these are all very, very important issues." Fougere said.

He said $350,000 will be from the city while the rest of the funds are taxes from the school board and libraries.

"We just think it is a good investment and we will find a way to allocate the money." Fougere said.