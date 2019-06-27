'Very disruptive': City of Regina addresses concerns around 15th Avenue sewer project

Jennifer Taylor says noise from a massive construction project near her house makes going outside nearly impossible. It's causing headaches for her and her neighbours—and the project will go on for at least another month.

"I can't garden. I can't let my cats out. My dad has dementia and I usually bring him here on Sundays and Wednesdays, and I feel like it would kind of scare him and disorient him so I can't bring my dad here," she said.

"It's also disrupting sleep because it is 24/7."

The project started on McTavish street in the Cathedral neighbourhood on June 13 and will continue east until Wallace Street — about three kilometres. It's expected to be finished in August.

It involves installing a new liner inside the current sewer main to restore the pipe instead of replacing it.

Jennifer Taylor is a resident in the area. She says the noise and fumes have been disrupting her day-to-day life. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Pat Wilson, director of waterways and environmental services for the City of Regina, said it's faster and more cost-effective than replacing the sewer line. She said the pipe will be useful for up to 50 more years after the project is done.

But she recognizes construction is becoming a burden for residents.

"We're working on getting this done as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can. We really do appreciate the fact that it creates havoc and hassle for customers," she said.

The noise is coming from pumping water while construction is underway, according to Wilson, and pumping needs to happen around the clock or residents east of the project won't be able to flush their toilets.

Letter sent to residents

Wilson said the city sent out letters to residents outlining the project and warning there was going be additional noise. She said an information session was also held.

A handful of residents CBC News spoke to said they didn't feel there was enough communication between the city and residents, especially around the noise and fumes.

Fumes being released on 15th Avenue in Regina during the sewer repair project. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

But not all residents in the area are upset about the project.

"We've actually enjoyed it because there's no traffic," said Brad Benroth with a laugh.

"If you stay indoors the noise is just kind of a low hum and the fumes, well, didn't notice anything until today when they started steaming the pipe and a lot of the sewer gas smells coming back, but other that no major disruptions."

He said the city has been keeping him and his family in the loop about the project.

Some residents placed in hotels

Kurtis Doney, manager of water and sewer engineering for the city, said some people have been put in hotels as a result of the project, but only residents in houses that are directly affected.

He said it's up to the contractor to decide when a house should be vacated and hotel expenses are covered by the contractor.