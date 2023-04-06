Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says she won't step down due to tourism slogan backlash

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters Wednesday that she would not be stepping down due to the controversy surrounding a recent rebranding of the city's tourism agency.

"I've had other people tell me that I should just quit," Masters told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"I won't be stepping down. I think we're trying to find a way to move forward, and if additional training and education and those types of things are needed, then absolutely."

Regina's Mayor Sandra Masters addressed the protest on Wednesday (CBC)

Around 10 protesters gathered in the lobby of Regina City Hall on Wednesday calling for Masters's resignation and for the removal of Tim Reid, the CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and Experience Regina, for his role in the city's controversial tourism rebrand.

"[Tim Reid] is ultimately responsible for this," said Bernadette Wagner, a spokesperson for the protesters. "To let any material pass through his organization is irresponsible and indicative of the [expletive] that needs to end in this city."

On March 16, the city's tourism agency — which is overseen by REAL — announced that it would be rebranding from Tourism Regina to Experience Regina.

The new campaign included slogans like "the city that rhymes with fun" and "show me your Regina," which received backlash for being misogynistic. Those slogans have since been removed from the Experience Regina website.

"It's a stupid campaign, it's unbecoming of Regina," Wagner said. "It sexualizes anyone with a vagina, it's abuse."

"It's sexual harassment put out by our city."

Bernadette Wagner helped organize the protest at Regina City Hall on Wednesday. (Adam Bent/CBC)

The Experience Regina controversy received local, national and international media attention including from outlets like The Washington Post and BBC.

Wagner says the Experience Regina tourism campaign should be abandoned.

"Toss Experience Regina, give it a grave, leave it there," Wagner said.

Reid has previously apologized for the slogans and taken responsibility for the rebranding failures.

When asked about his future with the organization, he previously said it will be decided by the organization's owners and board of directors.

The protesters also called for a full inquiry into why the campaign was launched, fair and equal representation of underserved and underrepresented communities, and immediate training and education around inclusivity, racism and sexual harassment for the mayor, city councillors, city staff, boards and agencies.

The REAL board of directors says it is doing a review of the Experience Regina launch.

"We are currently in communication with city council as our owner, and are together working through processes to determine next steps," Wayne Morsky, REAL's Board Chair, wrote in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"We are following the protocols of the city council and will respect their guidance and any future decision."

One of the signs at Experience Regina protest on Wednesday. The controversy around the city's tourism rebrand received local and international media attention. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Mayor says REAL board decides CEO

Masters said it's not council's decision whether Reid will be removed from his position.

"Tim Reid is an employee of the board of directors of REAL, so that would be up to the board of directors who report to council," Masters told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Masters said council has had an initial meeting with the REAL board of directors about the launch and that there will eventually be a public meeting with a report.

"If additional community involvement or focus groups are needed I think that's fair too, but we'll wait to see what the board of directors reports."

Masters added that the city should move forward with Experience Regina as its tourism brand, despite its tainted launch.