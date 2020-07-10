In spite of challenging fiscal year, earnings drop, strong performance for Sask. Crowns in 2019-20: minister

While net earnings for Crown corporations dropped in the last fiscal year, the government of Saskatchewan said Friday that 2019-20 was a strong year for the Crown sector, which faced labour disruption and market volatility.

Crown Investments Corporation Minister Joe Hargrave shared the corporation's latest annual report on Friday, and said challenges presented between March 2019 and March 2020 made managing portfolios difficult.

"Not only did the Crown sector successfully navigate these obstacles, but they are and will continue to be part of the solution for Saskatchewan," Hargrave said.

The Crowns recorded $435.4 million in consolidated net earnings for 2019-20 — a drop from $540.6 million in 2018-19.

Hargrave said the Crowns themselves also provided a good revenue stream — to the tune of $350 million in the last fiscal year — that goes toward the province's general revenue fund. That's up from a $256-million contribution to general revenue for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Crown investment in capital renewal and expansion came to $1.3 billion — comparable to $1.4 billion in 2018-19 — with another $1.6 billion forecast annually over the next five years.

In 2019, Crown employees represented by Unifor went on strike for 17 days and markets were volatile due to low commodity prices, said a Friday news release from the Crown Investments Corporation — the holding company for the province's Crown corporations.

CIC president and CEO Blair Swystun said the strike didn't affect all Crowns, but it did slightly disrupt operations among those involved. Non-union or management staff were used in place of striking employees.

Swystun said at the end of the day, the affected Crowns were still able to operate with a cost saving of "a few million dollars," due to the fact striking staff were not on payroll.

He was unable to provide specifics as to how much was saved due to employees not being on payroll, but noted four Crowns — SaskPower, Sasktel, SaskEnergy and SaskWater — reported a combined $3.9 million in savings.

The Crown sector has also recently been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown Utility Interest Waiver Program, announced in late March and running for a period of six months, allows customers to skip payments on their utility bills through some of the Crown corporations.

Customers will then have an opportunity to repay their bills over a 12-month period in equal monthly instalments, interest-free.

'Crowns are not for sale'

Hargrave, like Premier Scott Moe in recent weeks, reiterated that Crown corporations will not be sold in an economic downturn.

"The people of Saskatchewan have spoken very clearly. We love our Crowns. I love our Crowns," Hargrave said.

"The premier's been pretty clear on the fact that the Crowns are not for sale and I'll be very clear: the Crowns are not for sale."

He said there's no intention of repealing any of the current legislation that is in place that protects Crowns corporations.

Hargrave said the Crowns' performance over the past year and since the pandemic struck in March shows the resilience of the corporations, and of Saskatchewan's residents.