Regina church, local woman team up to rescue family of 10, reunite them with loved ones in Sask.

Sarah Cummings Truszkowski says she's never been asked to save a life before.

But now she is teaming up with a local church to try to do just that and bring a Syrian family stuck in Lebanon to reunite with family here.

Cummings Truszkowski has been supporting a Syrian family in Regina since their arrival in Canada in 2018. The family is worried about the continually deteriorating situation in Lebanon for the family members they left behind.

"They're having camps burned, and stones thrown at them there, their immediate family in Lebanon," Cummings Truszkowski said. "They asked if our family could help them bring their family here. And so we're trying to do that."

Mohamad Rajab and Amal Janine have endured losses already. Before they left Syria in 2014, several members of Rajab's family died in the Syrian civil war.

"The government was bombing my village, killing the children and adults," he said, describing a brutal attack in which members of the army slaughtered his first wife and two daughters before his eyes. His sister, father, brother and nephew were also killed in the war.

The family was able to get to Lebanon before being approved to come to Canada as refugees in 2018.

Despite having little English when they arrived, people came to their aid. A neighbour in their new home city of Regina came from the same Syrian village as Janine and helped them with English translations.

The two families have bonded over meals at each other's homes, leading them to describe each other as 'friends like family.' (Submitted by Sarah Cummings Truszkowski )

Cummings Truszkowski said she matched up with the family through the Regina Open Door Society, as she asked to volunteer with the organization to support a newcomer family.

Despite early struggles to communicate, she and her family would bond with the Syrian newcomers as they introduced them to life in Canada, from navigating school and health care to tobogganing in the Canadian winter.

Sarah Cummings Truszkowski says her family has forged a bond with the family of Mohamad Rajab and Amal Janine, who came to Canada as Syrian refugees in 2018. (Submitted by Sarah Cummings Truszkowski)

As eagerly as Rajab and Janine have embraced life in their new country, they still worry about their remaining family in Lebanon. Rajab's brother died in a bombing in Syria, leaving behind his widow and their seven children.

"It's so hard. Every day my husband cries for his sister in Lebanon, and his brother, and their family," Janine said.

Cummings Truszkowski is partnering with Knox Metropolitan Church in Regina to sponsor 10 members of Rajab's family to come to Canada.

Mohamad Rajab's brother was killed when a bomb hit the building he was in. Now volunteers are hoping to bring his family, which includes 10 people, to Canada, as they are still in Lebanon, where life remains dangerous and difficult for Syrian refugees. (Submitted by Sarah Cummings Truszkowski)

Donna Nelson, chair of the church's refugee committee, said the church has 27 sponsorships on the go at the moment. Members of the church have long been dedicated to setting aside money each month to support refugees.

"They're willing to donate household furnishings, help find accommodations, donate funds and whatnot," she said, noting there is still a long way to go.

Through the help of a GoFundMe campaign, they've raised $10,000 so far to support Rajab's family in the quest to come to Canada, but they are still well short of their goal of $65,000.

That doesn't daunt Nelson.

"We're doing this with faith, not with all the funds in the bank," Nelson said.

Beyond raising attention for the family's desire to reunite, Cummings Truszkowski said she's hopeful that the two families' story of friendship will inspire people at a time when stories of religious hate-driven crimes — particularly those against Muslim families like Rajab and Janine — have been reported in the news.

"I think we can learn that we're all human, and that everybody matters. And that even though there is racism and hate and all that in the world, there's also a lot of good, and it's really important to try and take care of each other."