Chronic wasting disease found south of Melfort, brings number of cases up to 34 this year

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed in more than half of Saskatchewan's wildlife management zones, with the latest case coming from an animal killed south of Melfort.

The newest case was discovered in a 3.5-year-old elk bull that was submitted as part of the province's voluntary CWD surveillance program.

"Hunters play a key role in helping identify the presence and spread of chronic wasting disease in Saskatchewan," Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

Hunters who voluntarily submit heads can help scientists understand how the disease impacts wildlife, and how to slow the spread of the disease, he said.

There have now been 34 total cases of CWD identified in the province this year. The disease has been confirmed in 45 of the province's 83 wildlife management zones.

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease that affects the deer family, including deer, elk, moose and caribou. It was first detected in 2000.

No humans have been found to have the disease. But people are advised not to consume meat from animals that are known to be infected.

People can find more information about the CWD surveillance program and instructions on how to submit samples of deer, elk, moose and caribou heads for testing.

There is no charge for testing, and people will get the results in two to eight weeks.