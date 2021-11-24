DNA of Regina man accused of sexual assault matched samples found on 12-year-old, investigator testifies

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

The sexual assault trial of Christopher Duke continued on Wednesday morning with the testimony of one of the lead investigators in the case.

Corp. Shaunna McKim took to the stand on Wednesday, laying out the process she went through during her investigation.

McKim confirmed that Duke's DNA matched DNA collected during a rape kit conducted on his alleged victim.

Duke has plead not guilty to a single count of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.

He's accused of accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a home in the east part of Regina on July 31, 2019.

The trial is being held under a publication ban that prohibits the publication of any information that could identify the complainant.

McKim testified about her investigation in the days, weeks and months after the alleged assault.

In 2019 McKim, then a constable, was an investigator at the Regina Children's Justice Centre.

Her role with the centre was investigating cases involving anyone under the age of 12 as well as vulnerable people.

McKim testified that she was assigned to the case on Aug. 1, 2019.

The initial stages of the investigation had her meet with the brother of the complainant before collecting evidence and screen shots of messages from his phone.

She then met with the alleged victim and her mother, and got permission to seize evidence from the family's home.

McKim and other investigators seized clothes that the complainant was wearing at the time of the alleged assault, sheets from a bedroom in the home and swim trunks that Duke had allegedly been wearing.

Once those were entered into evidence, McKim seized two phones from Duke, who was being held at the Regina police station.

The seized items and multiple swabs collected as part of a rape kit were eventually tested for DNA.

Investigators were eventually able to secure a warrant requiring Duke to submit a DNA sample as well.

Lab tests confirmed that Duke's DNA matched DNA taken from a swab of the complainant's vaginal area.

Other tests detected the complainant's DNA in the trunks seized by police.

The trial is expected to resume on Wednesday afternoon with the complainant testifying. She will receive support from victim services aid from the Regina Police Service.

Although the trial at the Regina Court of Queen's Bench was scheduled to last only four days, lawyers have indicated they expect testimony to continue through Friday.