Christopher Duke testifies in own defence during sexual assault trial

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Christopher Duke stepped into the witness box and testified in his own defence during the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.

Duke, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a home on the east side of Regina on the evening of July 31, 2019. He testified on Monday in Regina Court of Queen's bench that he didn't do it.

Although Duke is only facing one charge of sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, the complainant testified last week that Duke had assaulted her multiple times over the years that they had known each other.

Duke was asked on Monday about each of the alleged assaults and denied all of them.

The trial is being held under a publication ban that prohibits the sharing of any information that could identify the complainant.

Duke was arrested the morning after the alleged assault.

Officers were notified by a neighbour, who testified last week that he was was informed about the alleged assault by the complainant's brother.

Many of the specifics of the testimony in the trial, including information on the timeline of the alleged assault — a key part of the Crown's case — cannot be published at the risk of violating the publication ban.

The Crown rested its case earlier on Monday.

It wrapped up with the cross examination of Crown expert Karolina Palka, a technological crime technician, who prepared a report on the contents of Duke's phone.

Under cross examination Palka said she can assure that the contents and details in the phone are accurate as a result of a unique mathematic formula in the data.

However, she cannot verify the time of specific message or when searches occurred as the phone was never unlocked by Duke.

The trial has gone beyond the four days it was originally scheduled for.

The judge has alluded that if it lasts beyond Monday, it may be adjourned until the new year.