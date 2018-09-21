Winnipeg killer gets life sentence for murdering Regina man

A Regina judge handed down a life sentence Thursday to a Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Christopher Matthew Brass will be have no parole eligibility for 25 years after his guilty plea in the murder of Daniel Richard Dipaolo, Regina's first homicide victim of 2017. Dipaolo was killed in his own home on the 700 block of Garnet Street.

Brass is also facing homicide charges in the deaths of two other people in Winnipeg.

Edward Genaille, Malcolm Mitchell and Johnathon Kakewash are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with Dipaolo's death.

Brass and Mitchell were already in custody in Winnipeg, charged in the shooting deaths of Jeanenne Fontaine and Bryer Prysiazniuk-Sette and a series of unrelated violent offences.

Brass was a known member of the Indian Posse and has a long criminal history. According to parole board documents, he was an unrepentant prisoner when he was behind bars.

After serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for a violent robbery spree and assaulting a prison guard in 2009, Brass said he would continue to commit crimes and collect welfare.

Police are cited in the parole report from that time as saying Brass assaults people for sheer enjoyment and thinks robbery is the easiest way to make money.