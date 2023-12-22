Post Christmas letdown: What to do if you don't love your gifts
Christmas is over and if you celebrate the holiday, you probably received some gifts. But what if you got some things you really don’t like, want or need?
The Deal Diva has advice for anyone thinking about returning, exchanging or selling unwanted things
You open up that beautifully wrapped present on Christmas morning, and have to feign excitement when you realize it's not exactly what you'd wished for.
But don't worry, there's a gift receipt, so you can get a full refund, right?
Well, maybe not.
Every store seems to have a different policy, so don't head to customer service for a refund unless you've checked the store's rules.
