Post Christmas letdown: What to do if you don't love your gifts

Christmas is over and if you celebrate the holiday, you probably received some gifts. But what if you got some things you really don’t like, want or need?

The Deal Diva has advice for anyone thinking about returning, exchanging or selling unwanted things

Christmas is over and chances are you don't love all your gifts. But before you try to return something, you better check the store's return policy or you could be disappointed. (Shutterstock)

You open up that beautifully wrapped present on Christmas morning, and have to feign excitement when you realize it's not exactly what you'd wished for.

But don't worry, there's a gift receipt, so you can get a full refund, right?

Well, maybe not. 

Every store seems to have a different policy, so don't head to customer service for a refund unless you've checked the store's rules.

Click the link below to hear more about what to keep in mind when you want to return or exchange things bought online, in-store and without a receipt.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask8:41Deal Diva: Returning Christmas gifts
Christmas is the season of giving. But what if you get some things you really don’t like, want or need? The Deal Diva joins guest host, Adam Hunter to share some advice to help you navigate return season.

Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.

The Deal Diva shares her tips to save money on the Afternoon Edition.
The Deal Diva shares her tips to save money on the Afternoon Edition. (Lianne Sabourin)
