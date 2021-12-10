Holiday joy for everyone: Saskatoon group brings gifts to care homes

Donovan McAlpine from Saskatoon lives at Sherbrooke Community Centre, and like other residents of long-term care homes, the holiday season can be a lonely time for him.

"My dad died and my cousin Max died," he said. "Not many people have money for gifts during the holidays and because of the pandemic, it's been really difficult."

Thanks to a local group though, McAlpine has already received some joy this Christmas season.

Sherbrooke Community Centre resident Donovan McAlpine (right) watches the Roughriders' Labour Day Classic in 2018 with recreation coordinator Gilles Turcotte. (CBC News)

Christmas for a Cause has been collecting and delivering gifts to people in the city who live in long-term care homes.

"It's nice to not exclude people during Christmas," said Samantha Outhwaite, one of the founders of the Facebook group.

"I think everybody deserves to get a gift."

Group plans to deliver 400 gifts this year

Outhwaite and her friend started the project about four years ago when she was working at a private care home.

They gathered a wish list from the people at the small facility and delivered the gifts to the 15 residents, according to the organizer of the group.

"Then it sort of grew into this huge thing," said Outhwaite. "Now we're doing 400 residents this year."

The fast growth has been "overwhelming" but not surprising, according to the Saskatoon woman.

She said there are many different groups of people in the city that don't have access to the typical Christmas gift experience.

That's why Christmas for a Cause reaches out to different facilities that might benefit from the program, according to Outhwaite.

The list of places includes different types of care homes for various age groups, but also a respite care facility for pregnant women and new mothers, according to Facebook.

"We don't really exclude any group," said Outhwaite.

A rewarding experience, says co-founder of group

Due to the pandemic, Outhwaite currently doesn't have the chance to witness the reactions when most people get their gifts.

However, it brings her joy remembering the delivery of a present to a particular resident before COVID-19 hit.

The woman at the care home didn't have any family and was very isolated, said Outhwaite.

"I remember her opening the gifts and just crying."

"She was just so grateful and couldn't believe that a stranger had just bought her all of these Christmas gifts."

For Outhwaite, stories like this are the most rewarding and the reason why she is doing the project.

McAlpine can relate to the joy of receiving a present from a stranger during the holidays.

"Getting a gift means a lot, that's for sure," he said. "I wish I could meet them to thank them."

The resident of the Sherbrooke Community Centre said he got two cases of beer and a shirt.

"It made me feel good," he said.

More sponsors needed to get gifts for everyone

Due to the increase in care homes that are included this year, the local Facebook group is still looking for people who are interested in sponsoring residents, said Outhwaite.

"It has been quite slow moving this year," she said.

"We're a little bit behind compared to usual. So the more people we have helping out, the better."

People interested in buying a gift for a long-term care resident can join the Facebook group and pick a room number in a care home from a list of gift wishes. Sponsors cannot see the names of the residents who live in a certain room.

Some of the wishes listed for volunteers to buy include sweaters, pants, body wash or chocolate.

Once people have purchased the gift, they can wrap it and bring it to one of the drop-off locations the group has published on Facebook, said Outhwaite.

"They care about the residents, they care about people in long-term care," said McAlpine.

"Merry Christmas, everybody."