Sask. community saves Christmas for family that lost home in fire

As Shauna Simmans watched flames consume her home, she felt a wave of devastation and fear about the Christmas to come.

Six-year-old Rosilyn and four-year-old Lincoln asked how Santa would visit them now.

"We just kept assuring them, 'Santa's going to find you, it's going to be OK,' " said Simmans, a 29-year-old nursing student. "But in my head, I was like, 'What am I going to do? What am I going to do?' "

Simmans says she and her family had fallen asleep in their home in Beatty, Sask. — located 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — after a day of last-minute Christmas shopping on Dec. 23.

"I woke up to it being very dark and hot," said Simmans. She saw flames in the corner beside her bed. "I ended up jumping up and trying to stamp them out and smother them."

Unable to stop the flames, she and her husband grabbed their two children, who were dressed in little more than their underwear. They sought refuge in the tiny cabin next door where Simmans' father was living and waited for the fire department from nearby Melfort to arrive.

Melfort firefighters responded to a fire in the village of Beatty, Sask., early Christmas Eve morning. (Melfort Fire & Rescue)

With the minutes ticking by and the flames bursting through the roof, Simmans knew the outlook was bad.

"We just knew it was going to be gone."

The family was taken to hospital, with Simmans needing treatment for second-degree burns and still reeling from the panic and chaos of the night.

Shauna Simmans says she knew from watching the fire spread that her home in Beatty, Sask., would be destroyed. (GoFundMe/Simmans family)

She didn't realize that throughout social media and over phones, people in Melfort were already cooking up a plan to save her family's Christmas. They were given a place to stay at the Canalta Hotel. Throughout the next day, people came by to drop of goods the family might need along with one present after another.

"They put up a tree and lights and we put all the gifts under the tree and it was gorgeous," she said.

It was just this overwhelming feeling and joy and I was in love. - Shauna Simmans

Simmans said the kids were heartbroken when they woke up in their hotel room, but that their frowns quickly faded.

"It was just this overwhelming feeling and joy and I was in love," she said. "I was in love with the community for what they did. It was a wonderful feeling."

The family will be moving to Saskatoon so that Simmans can finish her nursing degree and so that her husband can look for new work as a heavy equipment operator.

Simmans' father started a GofundMe to help replace the family's belongings and get them back on the feet, but Simmans says she's just grateful she was able to celebrate a special day with her family for Christmas.

"In the end, it's your loved ones, it's the people around you, it's the community that matters because I don't know what I would do without my children," she said.

"And I don't know what I would have done without people in Melfort helping us."