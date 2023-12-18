Comeback Society's Christmas dinner brings holiday cheer to Regina's most vulnerable

The Comeback Society hosted its second annual Christmas dinner on Sunday, greeting some of Regina's most vulnerable people with a hot meal, warm clothing and presents.

Traci Severight says she saw a poster for the event hanging on a wall in her building, and decided to drop by The Everyday Kitchen in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood to attend.

"I am glad I came here. I was like, 'Wow, it couldn't be this building, because it looked like a restaurant,'" Severight said. "It makes me feel comfortable knowing that the homeless out there and people who can't afford a Christmas dinner have a place to go."

The society's founder and CEO, Alicia Morrow, says members of the group feel Christmas is about connection with family and friends, but many of the most needy have nowhere to go.

"Our kin on the streets are faced with many adversities, and their families are kind of broken. You know they don't have a place to go," Morrow said, explaining the idea behind the event.

"I think just spreading kindness and being able to create a space and share the space — you know, a day inside versus outdoors is a really big thing."

The Comeback Society's second annual Christmas dinner included wrapped presents for those who attended. (Kaitlyn Schropp CBC news)

The Comeback Society chartered a bus to try to get as many people as they could to come, share a meal and laugh together.

The non-profit society is led by Indigenous people and is focused on promoting Indigenous voices and culture.

Morrow says the group's mission is to show love and support to displaced people, and to give them a place where they can feel like they belong.

"We look at everyone on the street as our family," said Robert Kraushaar, director of The Comeback Society's street team.

"These are our society's most vulnerable people most of the time, and it's just nice to be able to help them and give them something without getting anything in return. A smile is good enough."