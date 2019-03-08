Celebrate International Women's Day in song
Chris Picks Music is a weekly playlist of songs that have aired on CBC Radio's Morning Edition
On March 8 every year, people across the globe celebrate International Women's Day — and female artists around the world have given us some stellar empowering tunes to play all day long.
Last year, the Saskatchewan trio Rosie and the Riveters released the album Ms. Behave. The social status of women around the world inspired the songwriting on this CD. It creates a counterpoint to the group's vintage sound, which harkens back to a time when "Men were men and women were women."
The song "Gotta Get Paid" redefines the women part of that equation.
When Winnipeg singer-songwriter Madeleine Roger set about making her debut solo album Cottonwood, her plan was to share her reflections on femininity and equality. In this spirit, she maintained gender parity throughout the production of the album.
The song "60 Years Old" has been added to my playlist.
Alessia Cara following in female phenom footsteps
The music streaming service Spotify lets you see how many monthly listeners any one artist gets. If you add up the total combined monthly listeners for Céline Dion, Shania Twain, Nelly Furtado, Alanis Morissette, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang and Anne Murray, you arrive at over 27 million.
Now consider this: the 22-year-old Canadian pop music phenom Alessia Cara maintains well over 15 million monthly listeners. At this early point in her career she's also already won a Grammy and multiple Juno Awards. It looks like she's on the way to follow in those great Canadian female footsteps on the international music scene.
I've added an acoustic version of Cara's song "Growing Pains" to my playlist.
Lady Gaga has mastered the popular spotlight, most recently thanks to her work in the movie A Star is Born and its soundtrack. She's won a number of awards — including an Oscar — related to that movie, and it has in a way overshadowed another project close to her heart: an album inspired by and named after her late aunt, Joanne.
The album's title track "Joanne" won her a Grammy this year for Best Pop Solo Performance. Give it a listen if you haven't already. It's refreshing to see that pop music maintains a certain amount of dynamic range.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.