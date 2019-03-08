On March 8 every year, people across the globe celebrate International Women's Day — and female artists around the world have given us some stellar empowering tunes to play all day long.

Last year, the Saskatchewan trio Rosie and the Riveters released the album Ms. Behave. The social status of women around the world inspired the songwriting on this CD. It creates a counterpoint to the group's vintage sound, which harkens back to a time when "Men were men and women were women."

The song "Gotta Get Paid" redefines the women part of that equation.

Saskatoon-based singing trio Rosie & the Riveters also gained international attention last year for a song and video in support of the #Metoo movement. (Rosie & the Riveters)

When Winnipeg singer-songwriter Madeleine Roger set about making her debut solo album Cottonwood, her plan was to share her reflections on femininity and equality. In this spirit, she maintained gender parity throughout the production of the album.

The song "60 Years Old" has been added to my playlist.

Alessia Cara following in female phenom footsteps

The music streaming service Spotify lets you see how many monthly listeners any one artist gets. If you add up the total combined monthly listeners for Céline Dion, Shania Twain, Nelly Furtado, Alanis Morissette, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang and Anne Murray, you arrive at over 27 million.

Now consider this: the 22-year-old Canadian pop music phenom Alessia Cara maintains well over 15 million monthly listeners. At this early point in her career she's also already won a Grammy and multiple Juno Awards. It looks like she's on the way to follow in those great Canadian female footsteps on the international music scene.

I've added an acoustic version of Cara's song "Growing Pains" to my playlist.

Alessia Cara won the best new artist Grammy Award last year. (Victoria Will/Invision/The Associated Press)

Lady Gaga has mastered the popular spotlight, most recently thanks to her work in the movie A Star is Born and its soundtrack. She's won a number of awards — including an Oscar — related to that movie, and it has in a way overshadowed another project close to her heart: an album inspired by and named after her late aunt, Joanne.

The album's title track "Joanne" won her a Grammy this year for Best Pop Solo Performance. Give it a listen if you haven't already. It's refreshing to see that pop music maintains a certain amount of dynamic range.