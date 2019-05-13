Skip to Main Content
Ride the ups and downs of your romantic life — in song
Saskatchewan·CHRIS PICKS MUSIC

Ride the ups and downs of your romantic life — in song

Romantic relationships: one moment they have you feeling like a million bucks and the next you're trying to figure out how you got yourself into this mess. Whether or not you're celebrating or just surviving the good, the bad and everything in between of your relationship, music has your back. 

Chris Picks Music is a playlist of songs that have aired on CBC Radio's Morning Edition

Chris Haynes · CBC News ·
Carly Rae Jepsen has a new tune out called 'Let’s Be Friends.' (Getty Images)

Romantic relationships: one moment they have you feeling like a million bucks and the next you're trying to figure out how you got yourself into this mess. Whether or not you're celebrating or just surviving the good, the bad and everything in between of your relationship, music has your back. 

In this playlist, I bring you songs for each stage of the relationship trajectory (or at least the one the Internet tells me commonly occurs). Here's a sample of what you will find.

Stage 1: Attraction and romance

In the beginning a new relationship can really fill your sails, energizing you with possibility.  "Wild Love" is a near perfect expression of this initial spark. It's a song off Tenille Arts's new album with the apropos title, Love, Heartbreak and Everything in Between

Stage 2: Reality sets in/crisis

It's like a choose-your-own-adventure game: it's still early in the relationship but things are leaving the fantasy stage and you'll have to make some hard choices. Is it going to be like Carly Rae Jepsen's new tune "Let's Be Friends"? Or is "Stand By You" by The Wild Feathers your course forward?

Stage 3: Disappointment/working

At this point, if you still "Got Love" like in the song from The Revivalists, then you might be ready for the real relationship work to begin. 

But maybe it's time to crank up Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar singing the song "Gonna Find It."

Stage 4: Commitment/stability

After all that hard relationship work you arrive at the real deal. William Prince, the Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter out of Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, has a new album out called Reliever. On it, his song "The Spark" will help you rekindle that deeper flame. 

William Prince performs "The Spark" from his new album Reliever live for CBC Music. 4:49

Stage 5: Real love/bliss

They say hindsight is 20/20 and in this final stage you can look back fondly over the distance you have covered through all the ups and downs in your relationship with a sense of calm satisfaction for having made the journey together. Folk musician Dave Gunning's latest album Up Against the Sky has a perfect tune for this stage called "Ferris Wheel."

About the Author

Chris Haynes

Associate producer-technician

Chris Haynes was the long-time recording engineer for CBC Saskatchewan's performance department. He's travelled all over this province recording music, drama and documentaries. He loves picking music and does it every week for CBC Radio's Morning Edition as the show's associate producer-technician.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.