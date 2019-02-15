As Valentine's Day heats the week up, Old Man Winter keeps the chill going
Chris Picks Music is a weekly playlist of songs that have aired on CBC Radio's Morning Edition
It's hard to avoid thinking of love this week, and with matters of the heart arguably the most common topic for songs, this playlist had to get a little romantic.
For all you true lovers out there, the band Sailor makes this week's list with the swell of emotion that is their song The Well.
Singer-songwriter Kat Wright offers up the perfect song for that marvelous someone in your life. It's name is Marvelous, of course.
Luke McMaster, one half of the gold-selling duo McMaster and James, adds some soul to your romance with his new track Until We Try.
And if you're into old-school romancing, Jill Barber offers up her take on a classic Oscar Hammerstein tune called Kiss To Build A Dream On.
Tragic anniversary
Singer-songwriter Amos Lee had made several attempts to record his song No More Darkness, No More Light but it wasn't working for him. After the tragic shooting in Parkland, Fla., last year on Valentine's Day, he rewrote the song's lyrics to reflect his emotional response. This is not a depressing song and does in fact lift the heart.
Winter woes
If you aren't talking about Valentine's this week, your mind is likely stuck on this seemingly endless cold.
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Joel Henderson a.k.a. Poor Nameless Boy was all set to highlight his talents at an industry showcase held in Montreal this week as part of the Folk Alliance International Conference. His flight was cancelled due to inclement weather, causing him and his band to miss their official showcase.
We already know how good Poor Nameless Boy is so we're showcasing him by adding his song Forgotten the Moon to this week's playlist.
New Sask. track
Regina band Bears in Hazenmore have released a new single with a title that resonates right now. It's called Winter Air and features Megan Nash helping out on vocals.
