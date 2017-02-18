​​​​​​Fresh music anyone? Spring is here and with its arrival it's time to add some new releases to our playlist.

Singer-songwriter Danny Olliver, originally from Regina and now living in Victoria, released his third full-length album on Friday. It's called For All My Former Lovers and features tracks like this week's addition to the playlist "Josephine."

Olliver's currently touring Europe as an opening act for Regina's The Dead South.

Saskatoon group Bombargo delivered yet another sweet single with the release of "Already There." It's worth a listen just to hear saxophone arrangements in a pop music track again.

It's been a while since we last heard new material from east coast singer-songwriter Damhnait Doyle. Her new single is called "That's What You Get" and what we get is an excellent addition to our playlist.

Canadian blues man Matt Andersen has released his eleventh album, calling it Halfway Home By Morning. The track I've added to the playlist this week is called "Take Me Back." I guarantee you it won't be the only song from this album to make it onto the playlist.

Broken Social Scene plans to release the EP Let's Try the After, Vol. 2 on April 12. It's the follow-up to volume one, which was released just back in February. Get your blood pumping by giving the pre-release single "Can't Find My Heart" a listen.