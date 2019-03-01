With the announcement that the Juno Awards will be returning to Saskatoon in 2020, it brings to mind the hard work put into this cultural industry by many who call this province home presently and in the past.

I've added a few fine examples to my playlist for your consideration this week with many more to come in the future.

Eekwol (Lindsay Knight) is a veteran of the Saskatchewan hip-hop music scene who is based out of Saskatoon. Her roots, though, are in Muskoday First Nation.

On her latest album she joins Tara "T-Rhyme" Campbell to bring us F.W.B.W: "For Women, By Women."

These two artists dedicate themselves to positive messaging in their work, and the track Revitalize is a fine example of this.

Saskatoon's alt-country band The Deep Dark Woods has been nominated for Contemporary Roots Album of the year. (Six Shooter Records)

The Contemporary Roots Album of the Year category in this year's Juno Awards has two Saskatchewan contenders: Moose Jaw's Megan Nash and Saskatoon's The Deep Dark Woods.

To the playlist I've added the songs Wait from Nash's album Seeker and Fallen Leaves from The Deep Dark Woods album Yarrow. Both of these albums are winners in my opinion.

Kara Golemba explores items with emotional weight that we may find in our lives in 'Box Labelled You.' (Brent Nielson)

Originally from Saskatoon, Suzie Vinnick is a multiple Maple Blues and Canadian Folk Music Awards winner. Here latest album is called Shake the Love Around.

Vinnick is bringing some of that love back to the province as part of this year's Mid Winter Blues Festival in Regina, on this week. You might want to add Find Some Freedom to your playlist.

Finding joy

Television personality Marie Kondo has reignited interest in the art of decluttering one's life. Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Kara Golemba explores items with emotional weight that we may find in our lives in Box Labelled You.