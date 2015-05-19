'What would your mama say': Musicians sing their mothers' praises
Chris Picks Music is a weekly playlist of songs that have aired on CBC Radio's Morning Edition
This one's for you, mom! Inspired by Mother's Day, this week's playlist adds 16 tunes that were written for, by and about moms.
To get things started, what would Mother's Day be without little kids showing appreciation for their moms? Paul Cargnello delivers a little gem of a duet called "The Mom Song."
Weyburn singer-songwriter Tenille Arts recently released a new song in time for Mother's Day and it's all about her relationship with her mom. The song is in fact an apology, of sorts, for her antagonistic teenage years and the unflattering names she would call her mother. As "Call You Names" depicts, time and maturity can offer us all a more loving perspective of our dear old moms.
That voice in your head telling you to straighten up and fly right is often attributed to your mom. The latest album from Canadian bluesman Matt Andersen is called Halfway Home By Morning and its lead-off track is "What Would Your Mama Say."
Trent Agecoutay's most recent album called Now...and Then has been nominated for Best Country Album in this year's Indigenous Music Awards, which take place May 17 in Winnipeg. His song "Kokum's Stories" brings to mind all the great support that grandparents provide to children in our communities.
East coast singer-songwriter Ashley Condon was an only child who lost her father when she was six and her mother, who happened to be one of the first female fishing captains, when she was 22. Condon wrote a song called "Betty's Song" as a lament over her inability as a teenager to appreciate her mother's strength and perseverance. In honour of all those hard-working and under-appreciated moms out there, I've added "Betty's Song" to my playlist.
