Feeling the love: Artists tip their hats to Joni Mitchell and The Hunter Brothers get romantic

CBC's annual musical talent search called Searchlight has launched and Saskatchewan artists have really stepped up to the plate, delivering 70 entries.

You can listen to the entries online and vote daily for your favourite.

I wanted to feature a track from a band we didn't play on the Morning Edition this week. Saskatoon's Killjoy consists of vocalists Christine Gedison and Melissa Kainberger with guitarist Mitchell Webb. Their Searchlight entry is a new single called Spotlight, which features solid songwriting, a catchy melody and strong vocal harmonies.

Originally from Estevan, Sask., country artist Chris Henderson has a new EP in the works and his pre-release single, I'll Be Your Mountain, will definitely give your day a boost. If this top notch production, songwriting and vibe is what he plans to deliver for the rest of that EP, then I'm declaring it a winner.

Chris Henderson was born and raised in Estevan. He now calls Regina home. (Brent Nielsen )

At 75, songwriting genius Joni Mitchell recently enjoyed two nights being serenaded with her own songs performed by others, including Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, Seal and James Taylor. A two-hour movie has been made out of it called The Music Center Presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration. They'll also be releasing an album March 1.

Needless to say, you need to listen to more Joni, so I've added the original 1971 A Case of You to the playlist.

Quick hits

Regina's Danny Olliver released a new version of his song Let Me Know with the help of award-winning producer Russell Broom. It's awesome! I can't wait for the new album coming this spring.

Danny Olliver performing in Regina at the Creative City Centre's Hague Gallery. (YouTube/Creative City Centre)

Colin James took home five Maple Blues Awards this week. Check out his album Miles to Go. The lead track One More Mile makes the playlist.

Those five brothers from Shaunavon, Sask., The Hunter Brothers, recently released their second album, State of Mind, and it's a good one. You should listen to the whole album, then add your favourites to your playlist. With Valentine's Day around the corner, I've added I Still Fall to mine.