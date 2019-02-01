Skip to Main Content
CHRIS PICKS MUSIC

Music to Sask. ears: Welcome the weekend with tunes from local 2019 Juno nominees

Chris Picks Music is a weekly playlist of songs that have aired on CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

Chris Haynes · CBC News ·
Seeker, nominated for a Juno Award, is the full-length followup to the southern-Saskatchewan musician's 2015 album Song Harvest Volume One. (Ali Lauren Creative Services)

On Tuesday, this year's Juno Awards nominees were announced and Saskatchewan names appeared across a slate of categories.

Here's who you should be listening to from the list.

Megan Nash

Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Megan Nash's latest album Seeker has her seeking her very first Juno Award. It's in the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year category.

The Deep Dark Woods

The latest album from frontman Ryan Bolt and the group The Deep Dark Woods is called Yarrow. It has earned them a nomination for Contemporary Album of the Year.

The Sheepdogs

The last time Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs were nominated for the Juno Awards was 2012. That resulted in them taking home three awards. This year they find themselves nominated for both best Group and Rock Album of the Year.

Jess Moskaluke

In 2015 Jess Moskaluke won her first Juno Award. This year she finds herself nominated in the same category: Best Country Album of the Year. It's for her Christmas album A Small Town Christmas.

A Jess Moskaluke single, Cheap Wine and Cigarettes, became the highest charting song on the iTunes top 200 singles chart for any Canadian artist. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

Colin James

Over the last two decades, Colin James has won 20 Maple Blues Awards and six Juno Awards. His latest album Miles To Go has him nominated again, for Blues Album of the Year.

The Fretless

One quarter of the award-winning Canadian folk music string quartet The Fretless is Saskatchewan's own Karrnnel Sawitsky on fiddle. The group won their first Juno Award in 2017 in the same category they find themselves nominated in once again: Instrumental Album of the Year. The title of their latest album is Live From the Art Farm.

Renee Rosnes

Regina-born, five-time Juno Award-winning jazz pianist Renee Rosnes is up for her sixth Juno, this in the category of Jazz Album of the Year: Solo. The title of that album, Beloved of the Sky, is borrowed from the title of an Emily Carr painting.  

About the Author

Chris Haynes

Associate producer-technician

Chris Haynes was the long-time recording engineer for CBC Saskatchewan's performance department. He's travelled all over this province recording music, drama and documentaries. He loves picking music and does it every week for CBC Radio's Morning Edition as the show's associate producer-technician.

