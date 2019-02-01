Music to Sask. ears: Welcome the weekend with tunes from local 2019 Juno nominees
Chris Picks Music is a weekly playlist of songs that have aired on CBC Radio's Morning Edition
On Tuesday, this year's Juno Awards nominees were announced and Saskatchewan names appeared across a slate of categories.
Here's who you should be listening to from the list.
Megan Nash
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Megan Nash's latest album Seeker has her seeking her very first Juno Award. It's in the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year category.
The Deep Dark Woods
The latest album from frontman Ryan Bolt and the group The Deep Dark Woods is called Yarrow. It has earned them a nomination for Contemporary Album of the Year.
The Sheepdogs
The last time Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs were nominated for the Juno Awards was 2012. That resulted in them taking home three awards. This year they find themselves nominated for both best Group and Rock Album of the Year.
Jess Moskaluke
In 2015 Jess Moskaluke won her first Juno Award. This year she finds herself nominated in the same category: Best Country Album of the Year. It's for her Christmas album A Small Town Christmas.
Colin James
Over the last two decades, Colin James has won 20 Maple Blues Awards and six Juno Awards. His latest album Miles To Go has him nominated again, for Blues Album of the Year.
The Fretless
One quarter of the award-winning Canadian folk music string quartet The Fretless is Saskatchewan's own Karrnnel Sawitsky on fiddle. The group won their first Juno Award in 2017 in the same category they find themselves nominated in once again: Instrumental Album of the Year. The title of their latest album is Live From the Art Farm.
Renee Rosnes
Regina-born, five-time Juno Award-winning jazz pianist Renee Rosnes is up for her sixth Juno, this in the category of Jazz Album of the Year: Solo. The title of that album, Beloved of the Sky, is borrowed from the title of an Emily Carr painting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.